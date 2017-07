Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/25/business/att-reports-second-quarter-earnings-it-eyes-big-deal-stay-competitive/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Telecom giant AT&T will report its second quarter earnings after the market closes today. The company’s shares are down 15 percent this year amid increased competition among wireless providers and more cord cutting in the cable space. Now AT&T is going for a big deal to help it stay ahead of the curve.

