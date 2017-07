Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/14/business/some-transportation-workers-are-told-do-their-sleeping-home/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The new head of the railroad CSX has called a timeout on naps. For the past 20 years or so, the railway allowed naps under limited circumstances. Now CSX is implementing an approach meant to reduce train delays. So a few months ago, it told engineers and conductors snoozing is now off limits. The move is part of a debate within transportation industries around napping. And some wonder whether companies are putting economics ahead of safety.

