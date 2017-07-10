Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/10/economy/new-rules-companies-want-make-public-offerings/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to encourage more companies to go public. More IPOs, the thinking goes, can be good for the economy. Starting today, the government has instituted a new rule allowing all companies, regardless of their size, to file IPO paperwork confidentially. The filings don’t become public until about 15 days before a company’s road show. These nonpublic filings became an option for “emerging growth” companies back in 2012, but until today, weren’t available to companies with revenues of more $1 billion. Will the change encourage a new rash of offerings?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.