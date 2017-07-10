By Adriene Hill
July 10, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Marketplace

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to encourage more companies to go public. More IPOs, the thinking goes, can be good for the economy. Starting today, the government has instituted a new rule allowing all companies, regardless of their size, to file IPO paperwork confidentially. The filings don’t become public until about 15 days before a company’s road show. These nonpublic filings became an option for “emerging growth” companies back in 2012, but until today, weren’t available to companies with revenues of more $1 billion. Will the change encourage a new rash of offerings? 

Follow Adriene Hill at @adrienehill