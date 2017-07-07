By Kai Ryssdal
President Donald Trump arrives at the start of the the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. 
Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Ana Swanson of the Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. The latest jobs figures are out, and we break down what it means for our economy. And with President Trump in Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 summit, which brings together leaders of the world's major economies, we look at how other nations might react to Trump's isolationist rhetoric. Also, what tangible trade policy — if any — will come out of the summit? 

