Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Ana Swanson of the Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. The latest jobs figures are out, and we break down what it means for our economy. And with President Trump in Hamburg, Germany, for the G-20 summit, which brings together leaders of the world's major economies, we look at how other nations might react to Trump's isolationist rhetoric. Also, what tangible trade policy — if any — will come out of the summit?
Is Trump headed for a trade war at the G-20 summit?
Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal.