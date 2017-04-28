Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/28/business/tech-giants-elbow-amazon-s-cloud-computing-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There was a common theme in some of the big tech earnings announcements this week: the cloud. Most of Amazon’s more than $700 million first-quarter profit came not from shipping books and electronics all over the globe, but from its Amazon Web Services business. Amazon was a pioneer in letting companies rent computer processing and data storage on its huge collections of internet-connected servers, but this week, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google also reported growth in their cloud businesses.

