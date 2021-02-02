I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, will step down as CEO

Feb 2, 2021
Bezos founded Amazon in his garage in 1994. David McNew/Getty Images

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

Associated Press Feb 2, 2021
Bezos founded Amazon in his garage in 1994. David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

This is a developing story — updates to follow.

