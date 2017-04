Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/26/education/new-study-finds-wide-disparities-nationally-in-per-child-spending/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Different states spend vastly different amounts on their children, according to a new study out this week. The Urban Institute, a think tank in Washington, looked at spending on public schools, health, and social services and found that the national average is just shy of $8,000 per kid. Some states spend a lot more per pupil than others. The disparities raise questions of fairness and the impact of funding.

