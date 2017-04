Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/25/economy/canadian-lumber-first-demonstration-trump-s-tough-trade-promises/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When President Trump promised he'd be tough on trade, Canada wasn't a name he threw around much. But his administration’s first big trade tax turns out to be a proposed 20 percent or so tariff on Canadian "soft lumber." That’s pine, spruce, fir — the kind of wood used to build homes. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said this is not the start of a trade war with Canada. But it does feel to some like a warning shot.

