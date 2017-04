Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/03/business/air-miles-sales-increasingly-bolster-carriers-profits/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Flying can be a hassle nowadays, but when you pay for your flight with air miles, maybe that takes some of the sting out of it. It’s a sweet deal for the airlines too — some carriers could soon start to make more profit from selling air miles than from selling regular tickets.

