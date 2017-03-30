Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/30/your-money/staying-course-retirement-amidst-wild-political-developments/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Wild political developments at home and abroad have been rocking the markets as of late. They could move again because of President Trump’s next tweet, Brexit fallout, elections in Europe or change in China. There’s no shortage of events in the world that can move markets, and by extension, impact the your retirement savings. When this happens, it’s natural to wonder whether you’re on the right investment path. You probably are, if you stick to a sound long-term investment plan.

Click the above audio player to hear the full story.