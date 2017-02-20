DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

02/20/17: An economics linguistic lesson

When you read a story about minimum wage or hear a story about it on air, chances are we use the word "hike." It's short, it's punchy, but it also has some negative connotations attached to it. We take a look at the linguistics behind the word shaping our conversations about minimum wage. Also on today's show: New Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt takes control of the agency this week. What will his EPA look like? Finally, the Oscars are next week, so we talked to one of the show's main producers about what its like to produce an award show in this political climate. 

