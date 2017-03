Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/13/education/filling-out-some-financial-aid-forms-just-got-harder/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s FAFSA season, when families apply for federal aid to pay for college. The IRS Data Retrieval Tool makes it easier for applicants to add the required tax information to their forms by transferring it directly from the IRS. Or it did. The IRS has suspended the service for several weeks, and if history is any guide, this could mean fewer students complete the forms and go to college.

