Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/28/education/historically-black-colleges-seek-more-support-trump-administration/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump Administration is expected to issue an executive order as early as today on historically black colleges and universities or HBCUs. Many of them are struggling financially, but proponents say the schools are more needed than ever. President Donald Trump's order is expected to move an initiative to assist HBCUs – a change that could help bolster Trump's relationship with the schools and, possibly, African-Americans.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.