States benefit economically from HBCUs, report finds

Historically black colleges and universities, located primarily in southeastern states, are playing a role in the emerging economy of the region. The United Negro College Fund has issued a report about the economic impact of HBCUs on African Americans in their respective states. The report says that despite being small and under-resourced, the colleges and universities spur an impressive amount of economic activity locally, both through the income generated by graduates who live locally, as well as the employment of local residents.

