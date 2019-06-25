Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

States benefit economically from HBCUs, report finds

Erika Beras Jun 25, 2019
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is a historically black university.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Historically black colleges and universities, located primarily in southeastern states, are playing a role in the emerging economy of the region. The United Negro College Fund has issued a report about the economic impact of HBCUs on African Americans in their respective states. The report says that despite being small and under-resourced, the colleges and universities spur an impressive amount of economic activity locally, both through the income generated by graduates who live locally, as well as the employment of local residents.

Click audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
