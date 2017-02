Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/10/business/sears-recovery-plan-sparks-hope-mixed-some-skepticism/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Beleaguered retailer Sears is out with a plan to turn its fortunes around, and the company’s stock rose on the news. To most time-worn Sears-watchers, however, it looks a lot like more of the same and not enough to rescue the company.