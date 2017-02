Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/09/economy/mid-day-update/020917-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With workers at the world's biggest copper mine on strike, we'll discuss how the metal defines the Chilean economy. Next, we'll look at news that the number of people signing up for unemployment benefits has a hit a nearly three-month low, and then chat with journalist Lisa Napoli about the true origin story of McDonald's.