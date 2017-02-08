Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/02/08/economy/mid-day-update/020817-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The markets are down, in part because of the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration. Optimism about issues like infrastructure spending had been factored into prices, but details have been scarce. After we look at the reasons for these stock shifts, we'll discuss whether or not HBO can keep up with the rest of its competitors in the world of prestige TV. And finally, UC Berkeley professor Anne Joseph O'Connell joins us to break down the demographic diversity in the country's presidential cabinets.