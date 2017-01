Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/24/economy/mid-day-update/mid-day-update/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Despite all this protectionist talk from the new administration, markets don't seem to be taking it that seriously. We'll look at why the risks posed by new trade policy haven't been factored into stock prices. Afterwards, we'll provide some background information on Trump's new pick for head of the FCC, Ajit Pai, and then dive into possible reasons the CDC called off a climate change summit.