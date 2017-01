Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="http://www.marketplace.org/2017/01/17/world/donald-trump-s-comments-suggest-rift-gop-tax-reform/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants a big border tax on imported goods to encourage corporations to set up factories in the U.S. Republican leaders in Congress don't love the idea, and they've come up with their own plan.

It’s called a border-adjusted tax. However, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said the GOP plan is too complicated, opening a potential rift with the party.