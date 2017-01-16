Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf speaks during a press event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center for the 2014 International CES on January 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Depending on who you ask, the fifth generation wireless networks (5G) will either herald a totally new era of connected technologies, or just make the internet on our phones a little faster.

At CES, the huge technology trade show in Las Vegas earlier this month, the mood about 5G was good. Mobile chip maker Qualcomm was among the companies making announcements related to 5G. So while I was there, I sat down with Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, and I asked him why 5G could be so much more than just faster internet on your phone.

Listen to our full conversation in the audio player above.