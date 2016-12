A 2013 Cadillac ATS gets ready to come off the assembly line at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant July 26, 2012 in Lansing, Michigan. - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

America’s largest automaker, General Motors, is slashing thousands of jobs as low gas prices increase the consumer demand for more fuel efficient trucks and SUVs. GM plans to lay off about 3,300 workers at three car plants and is slowing production of some of its compact models.

