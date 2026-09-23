Like weddings, concerts are now destination affairs

From Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden to Celine Dion in Paris, musicians are increasingly staying in one place for residencies and asking fans to travel, rather than touring to meet fans where they’re at.

Ben Sisario, a reporter for The New York Times, wrote about the rise of residencies and the greater financial burden they tend to put on fans — and why they’re successful anyway (so far).

“When prices get higher and higher, there's always kind of the worry: When will they get too high that fans will rebel and and reject the prices?” Sisario said. “But so far, we have not really seen that.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Sisario about his reporting. Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.