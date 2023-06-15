This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Lost and found, featuring “Snap Judgment”
Jun 15, 2023
Reema Khrais and Phoebe Unterman
Season 8

Lost and found, featuring “Snap Judgment”

Teo Ducot/Snap Judgment
Finding money is exciting. But what's next — keep it or return it? We team up with "Snap Judgment" to share a few stories about that dilemma.

This week, we’ve got a special crossover that’s all about finding money. Join our team for a good old-fashioned case of lost and found. 

First up, Reema Khrais finds $100 inside a birthday card left on the ground in a Los Angeles park. She makes it her honor-bound quest to find the original owner, with help from the TIU team and our crack investigative journalism skills.

  • A dirty white envelope with an open, torn flap. "Lottie" is written across it in blue ink with a little heart drawn next to it. The envelope is decorated with stickers of a deer, puppies, a cat, a penguin and a flying horse with rainbow wings.
    Lottie’s birthday card, as discovered by Reema.
  • A pink flier propped up against the base of a tree in a grassy area. The flier reads: Hey, you, did you lose $100 in the park? If so, call (213) 632-9229 and leave us a message. Claim the $$ by answering three questions correctly.
    A flier solicits information about the missing cash.

And from “Snap Judgment”: Six people, six different times and places, but they all find themselves in the same predicament, asking the same question. Should they stop or should they go?

You can find more of “Snap Judgement’s” episodes here. If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday, you’ll get a note from Reema and some recs from the “This Is Uncomfortable” team. If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

The team

Peter Balonon-Rosen Producer
Zoë Saunders Senior Producer
Marque Greene Producer
Alice Wilder Producer
Hannah Harris Green Producer
H Conley Intern
Jasmine Romero Editor

