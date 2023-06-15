Lost and found, featuring “Snap Judgment”

This week, we’ve got a special crossover that’s all about finding money. Join our team for a good old-fashioned case of lost and found.

First up, Reema Khrais finds $100 inside a birthday card left on the ground in a Los Angeles park. She makes it her honor-bound quest to find the original owner, with help from the TIU team and our crack investigative journalism skills.

Lottie’s birthday card, as discovered by Reema.

A flier solicits information about the missing cash.

And from “Snap Judgment”: Six people, six different times and places, but they all find themselves in the same predicament, asking the same question. Should they stop or should they go?

You can find more of "Snap Judgement's" episodes here.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.