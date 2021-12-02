Dalip Singh had been driving New York City yellow cab for as long as his daughter Felicia could remember.

But when she arrived home one day last April, the taxi wasn’t there. Dalip had practically given it away because he could no longer afford his taxi medallion, the permit you need in order to own and drive a yellow cab in the city.

“He’s like, yeah, we don’t — I don’t have my medallion,” Felicia said. “I can’t drive this taxi anymore. It’s worthless. It doesn’t — it’s not worth anything.”

The taxi was supposed to be Dalip’s ticket to the middle class. But after years of trying to pay down his medallion loan, he learned he’d bought into a massive lending scam. It went on for decades, pushing him and thousands of other drivers into extreme debt.

As Dalip and his family try to get ahead, we’ll follow their struggle against the system they thought was meant to help them.

To tell us what you think about this episode, this season or anything else, drop us a line at 347-RING-TIU (347-746-4848), email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org or fill out the form below.

If you liked this episode, share it with a friend. And to get even more Uncomfortable, subscribe to our newsletter. Each Friday you’ll get a note from Reema, Uncomfortable videos and some recs from the Uncomfortable team. It’s all exclusively for our email list, so don’t wait! If you missed it, here’s the latest issue.

Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Yes, I want to stay in the know about updates, news and events from This is Uncomfortable and Marketplace.

“This Is Uncomfortable” is Reema Khrais, Donna Tam, Megan Detrie, Peter Balonon-Rosen, Camila Kerwin, Phoebe Unterman, Marque Greene and Serena Chow