A better life

Susan grew up in a suburb of Chicago, with loving parents who adopted her when they couldn’t conceive. Her parents explained to her that her birth mother loved her very much, but was a teenager when she got pregnant and didn’t feel like she could raise a child. Beyond that, they didn’t know much about her birth mom. In the 1980s, when Susan was adopted, many adoptions were closed, meaning the birth parents didn’t have contact with their child after the adoption process was finalized.

As a teenager, Susan started to search for her birth parents, eventually reuniting with her birth mother at age 17.

Then in Susan’s junior year of college, she learned her birth control had failed and she was pregnant. “I pretty much immediately said, I’m going to place this baby for adoption,” she told us in an interview. It was the option that made the most sense to her. Susan has always been pro-choice, but had long felt that since her birth mother had made this decision for her, she would make the same one if she had an unplanned pregnancy.

That decision to place her daughter for adoption would set off a chain of events that changed the way she saw the adoption industry forever.

Today, Susan is a therapist working for an organization that serves adopted children of color and their families. Her journey through the world of adoption, as an adopted person, a birth mother, and a therapist, is both uncomfortable and illuminating.

