From “Financially Inclined”: How to make the workforce work for you
Feb 7, 2024

From "Financially Inclined": How to make the workforce work for you

Mallory Brangan
Advice for young people on getting that first job, and thriving in the workplace.

Hey Million Bazillionaires! Bridget and Ryan are working on new episodes for our upcoming brand new season. In the meantime, we’re getting a lot of notes from our listeners asking about different types of jobs and how to get them. We’ve talked before about why kids under a certain age generally don’t have jobs. But for our listeners who still have questions, we’re turning to our friends at Marketplace’s podcast for young people, “Financially Inclined.” Here’s how host Yanely Espinal answered that question, plus extra tips on how to do well in the workplace.

Want more “Financially Inclined”? Check out the rest of the season wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question you want Million Bazillion to answer? Send it to us!

