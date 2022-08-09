Why can’t kids have jobs?
After hearing Ryan and Bridget talk about money all season, one of our young listeners wants to know when she can start earning some money. This week we’ll look back to the time when lots of kids had jobs and learn about what’s changed and why. Along the way, we’ll learn that kids actually do have jobs, just not in the way you might think.
- What are some differences between those old-timey kid jobs and the jobs kids can have today?
- What’s the No. 1 job a kid has?
- What’s one fun thing you wish you could spend some time learning about?
Plenty of kids want to earn money, but we can’t all be
Millie Bobby Brown Molly Benny Beige. If you have an entrepreneurial kid, consider revisiting this episode from season one all about turning passion and problem solving into a viable business. We’re big fans of the University of Minnesota’s youth and money resources, particularly this guide, for setting an allowance and other strategies for kids to earn money while learning responsibility.
If your kid wants to learn more about the history of child labor, we recommend this article from Britannica Kids. It has a lot of good info without getting too grim. The University of Iowa has a good timeline of youth labor too.
