Feb 13, 2020
Who gets student loan forgiveness
Plus: The cost of canceling the Mobile World Congress, Asia's pilot shortage and a conversation with the woman who runs Wikipedia.
Stories From this episode
Coronavirus
The cost of canceling the Mobile World Congress
COVID-19 fears led to the cancellation of the larget mobile and telecom trade show. Some costs are easily quantified, others less so.
Music from the episode
I'm Ready Freddie King
Faraway Kulakostas
Candy Walls TR/ST
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Will You Miss Me The Notting Hillbillies
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer