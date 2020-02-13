Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

Who gets student loan forgiveness

Feb 13, 2020
Latest Episodes

This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Who gets student loan forgiveness
Feb 13, 2020

Who gets student loan forgiveness

Plus: The cost of canceling the Mobile World Congress, Asia's pilot shortage and a conversation with the woman who runs Wikipedia.

Stories From this episode

Coronavirus

The cost of canceling the Mobile World Congress

by Scott Tong Feb 13, 2020
COVID-19 fears led to the cancellation of the larget mobile and telecom trade show. Some costs are easily quantified, others less so.
Workers install a banner with hygiene recommendations outside the Mobile World Congress MWC venue on Feb. 12. The event has since been canceled due to coronavirus fears.
Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

I'm Ready Freddie King
Faraway Kulakostas
Candy Walls TR/ST
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Will You Miss Me The Notting Hillbillies

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer