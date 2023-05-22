Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace needs YOU! Donate now to help us reach our $350,000 goal to stay on track for the fiscal year! Give today
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
What’s really at the heart of the debt limit debate?
May 22, 2023

What’s really at the heart of the debt limit debate?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
In a special episode, we explore what’s at stake in the fight over the debt ceiling and what it reveals about the nature of money.

Segments From this episode

Raising the Debt Ceiling

The messy money reality at the center of the debt ceiling fight

by Kai Ryssdal , Richard Cunningham and Maria Hollenhorst
May 22, 2023
Raising the federal government’s borrowing limit isn’t about spending. It’s about how money works.
Unless the White House and Congressional leaders can make a deal to lift or suspend the debt limit, the U.S. could default on its debts as soon as June 1.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

French Letter J-Walk
Supalonely BENEE, Gus Dapperton
About Damn Time Lizzo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:05 PM PDT
27:19
7:45 AM PDT
9:35
1:28 PM PDT
1:50
2:53 AM PDT
6:23
May 19, 2023
28:34
May 19, 2023
14:41
May 18, 2023
52:42
What's really at the heart of the debt limit debate?
Marketplace
What's really at the heart of the debt limit debate?
This summer's travel crowds are expected to be record-setting
This summer's travel crowds are expected to be record-setting
The "crypto winter" didn't keep bitcoiners away from its annual conference
Marketplace Tech
The "crypto winter" didn't keep bitcoiners away from its annual conference
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 
I've Always Wondered ...
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 