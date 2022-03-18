Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What will China do about Russia?
Mar 18, 2022

What will China do about Russia?

Plus: Government money for COVID boosters is running out, and a Texas town is going all in on crypto.

Music from the episode

The Vice Yard Orgone
Chamakay Blood Orange
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Motherless Child Romare
To the Sun and All the Cities in Between City of the Sun
Disco Ulysses (Instrumental) Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

