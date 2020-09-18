Sep 18, 2020
Teens are on TikTok, businesses are on WeChat
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
... And both are banned. Plus: futures contracts for water, remote learning and how museums are faring in the pandemic.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Weekly Wrap: TikTok on the clock
"Marketplace" host Molly Wood talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about the ripple effects of the ban on TikTok and WeChat, internet rates, and the road to economic recovery on a global scale.
The WeChat ban will have economic effects, too
In addition to the bans on downloads and updates, users in the U.S. won’t be able to make payments through WeChat.
Water enters futures market, allowing buyers to lock in prices
As water becomes increasingly scarce, buying futures contracts may help businesses reliant on water keep prices down.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs
Some cultural institutions are facing severe budget shorfalls, but most have a surplus of art that can be easily converted to cash.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline
The vice president of the Mexican Society of Theater Producers said the industry has lost about $1 billion since theaters closed in early March.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Tightrope (feat. Big Boi) - Big Boi Vocal Edit Janelle Monáe, Big Boi
Jungle Tash Sultana
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Light Cycle Yppah
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
1977 Ana Tijoux
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer