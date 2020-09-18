SpecialsElections 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Teens are on TikTok, businesses are on WeChat
Sep 18, 2020

Teens are on TikTok, businesses are on WeChat

... And both are banned. Plus: futures contracts for water, remote learning and how museums are faring in the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Weekly Wrap: TikTok on the clock

"Marketplace" host Molly Wood talks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Catherine Rampell at the Washington Post about the ripple effects of the ban on TikTok and WeChat, internet rates, and the road to economic recovery on a global scale.
The WeChat ban will have economic effects, too

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 18, 2020
In addition to the bans on downloads and updates, users in the U.S. won’t be able to make payments through WeChat.
Millions of Americans use the WeChat app to send money to family back in China.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Water enters futures market, allowing buyers to lock in prices

by Scott Tong
Sep 18, 2020
As water becomes increasingly scarce, buying futures contracts may help businesses reliant on water keep prices down.
Carrot fields are watered in Kern County, California. Selling water in the state can be tricky due to water rights.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs

by Erika Beras
Sep 18, 2020
Some cultural institutions are facing severe budget shorfalls, but most have a surplus of art that can be easily converted to cash.
People roam around the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Aug. 29, the day it reopened to the public after shutting in mid-March. The museum is preparing for a $100 million loss this year.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
COVID-19

In Mexico, the once-thriving theater industry is in decline

by Rodrigo Cervantes
Sep 18, 2020
The vice president of the Mexican Society of Theater Producers said the industry has lost about $1 billion since theaters closed in early March.
People sit outside the closed Hidalgo Theater in Mexico City in March.
Rodrigo Arangua/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tightrope (feat. Big Boi) - Big Boi Vocal Edit Janelle Monáe, Big Boi
Jungle Tash Sultana
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Light Cycle Yppah
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
