Jul 19, 2023

Stay cool out there

Heat pumps are among the energy-conserving tools that new tax credits will partially cover. John Keeble/Getty Images
Plus: Why Chipotle is expanding to small-town America and what worries legal pros about the spread of AI-powered tools.

Music from the episode

Just A Memory Dirty Art Club
Rainy Daze Poolside, StemsDAO, White Cliffs
Hard Up The Bamboos
Cuffed Nick Hakim
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

