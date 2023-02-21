A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

How retailers are prepping for the unpredictable
Feb 21, 2023

Kena Betancur/Getty Images
While economists mull the likelihood of a recession, sellers have to decide what to buy right now. Plus, charting business recovery in China’s most locked-down city.

Segments From this episode

For those who sell, predicting the economy is more than theoretical

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 21, 2023
Manufacturers and retailers have to decide what to make or stock now based on where they think the economy will be later.
Retailers will often mark down prices to move inventory. But suppliers will sometimes share in the loss by giving retailers a credit.
Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images
A Supreme Court case involving Google raises questions about how tech manages content

by Matt Levin
Feb 21, 2023
The case centers on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech platforms from legal liability over third-party content.
People wait outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday to listen to oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case that could force YouTube to invest more in content moderation.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
For online shoppers, is too much variety a blessing or a curse?

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Feb 21, 2023
With thousands of items and products to choose from, consumers need to protect themselves from making the wrong purchase.
Sifting through the thousands of product choices online is getting harder.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images
Existing home sales are down nearly 37%, NAR data shows

by Samantha Fields
Feb 21, 2023
Prices are still rising, but more slowly. What does that mean for house hunters this spring?
"We're at a very interesting point in the U.S. housing market where many people feel like the 2023 could really go either way," says Igor Popov, chief economist at Apartment List.
Mario Tama/Getty
In China's most locked-down city, business can resume but recovery is a long way off

by Jennifer Pak
Feb 21, 2023
The Chinese city of Ruili, on the border with Myanmar, has had more lockdowns than almost any other place in China.
A jade seller and two women stare at their cell phones in Ruili. Vendors are trickling back to the Jiegao jade market, but customers are few and far between.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
My Economy

Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone

by Sarah Leeson
Feb 21, 2023
Shelley Rivers, a substitute teacher in Iowa City, Iowa, says she never even had the expectation that she'd fully retire.
Putting enough away to comfortably retire might be beyond many Americans' means.
(Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)
Music from the episode

Rainy Daze (White Cliffs Remix) Poolside, StemsDAO, White Cliffs
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Starring You Shafiq Husayn
Counting Stars Nujabes
Lemon Lime Emancipator, Cloudchord
Black Sail Chastity Belt

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

