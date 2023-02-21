How retailers are prepping for the unpredictable
While economists mull the likelihood of a recession, sellers have to decide what to buy right now. Plus, charting business recovery in China’s most locked-down city.
Segments From this episode
For those who sell, predicting the economy is more than theoretical
Manufacturers and retailers have to decide what to make or stock now based on where they think the economy will be later.
A Supreme Court case involving Google raises questions about how tech manages content
The case centers on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields tech platforms from legal liability over third-party content.
For online shoppers, is too much variety a blessing or a curse?
With thousands of items and products to choose from, consumers need to protect themselves from making the wrong purchase.
Existing home sales are down nearly 37%, NAR data shows
Prices are still rising, but more slowly. What does that mean for house hunters this spring?
In China's most locked-down city, business can resume but recovery is a long way off
The Chinese city of Ruili, on the border with Myanmar, has had more lockdowns than almost any other place in China.
Retirement might not be in the cards for everyone
Shelley Rivers, a substitute teacher in Iowa City, Iowa, says she never even had the expectation that she'd fully retire.
