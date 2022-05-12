Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Exclusive: Jerome Powell on inflation, soft landings and the Federal Reserve
May 12, 2022

Exclusive: Jerome Powell on inflation, soft landings and the Federal Reserve

What’s the Fed chair thinking, in five words or less? From the man himself: “Get inflation under control.”

Music from the episode

Made Me One Poolside, Body Music, Bosq, Javier Smith
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen, Electric Guest
Luv (sic) Pt 2 Nujabes
Atomized Andrew Bird

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

