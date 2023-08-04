Can we let the economic good news be good news?
Also, labor shortages in at-home health care, a dip in domestic travel and the cultural and economic impact of hip-hop.
Music from the episode
Orchids Monster Rally
I Know You Got Soul Eric B. & Rakim
Estou Realmente Vivo Azagaia, CFKAPPA, Damani Vand, Keita M, Leonardo W., Lukeny F, Verbal
Preservation Aesop Rock, Del The Funky Homosapien, Wu-Tang Clan
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer