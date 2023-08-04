Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Can we let the economic good news be good news?
Aug 4, 2023

Can we let the economic good news be good news?

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Also, labor shortages in at-home health care, a dip in domestic travel and the cultural and economic impact of hip-hop.

Music from the episode

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
Orchids Monster Rally
I Know You Got Soul Eric B. & Rakim
Estou Realmente Vivo Azagaia, CFKAPPA, Damani Vand, Keita M, Leonardo W., Lukeny F, Verbal
Preservation Aesop Rock, Del The Funky Homosapien, Wu-Tang Clan

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

