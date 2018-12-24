DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Can Trump fire Jay Powell?

December 24, 2018

’Twas the night before Christmas, and the markets continued to dive, so we start with the big picture question: Can President Donald Trump remove Jay Powell as head of the Federal Reserve? Like many things in life, the answer is a bit complicated. Then, let's address the giraffe-shaped void in our retail lives this holiday season. With Toys R Us filing for bankruptcy, where are holiday shoppers getting their toys? Later, we talk about the business model behind subscription beauty boxes with Birchbox CEO and co-founder Katia Beauchamp.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.