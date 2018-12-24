Can Trump fire Jay Powell?

’Twas the night before Christmas, and the markets continued to dive, so we start with the big picture question: Can President Donald Trump remove Jay Powell as head of the Federal Reserve? Like many things in life, the answer is a bit complicated. Then, let's address the giraffe-shaped void in our retail lives this holiday season. With Toys R Us filing for bankruptcy, where are holiday shoppers getting their toys? Later, we talk about the business model behind subscription beauty boxes with Birchbox CEO and co-founder Katia Beauchamp.