How will we know if we're in a recession?

December 11, 2018

Unemployment, inflation, GDP growth, bond yields ... we do a lot of numbers on this show. But what should you really be watching if you're nervous about another economic downturn? We asked James Poterba, president of the National Bureau of Economic Research. But first, we'll recap Google CEO Sundar Pichai's congressional testimony and look at the lobbyist job market as nearly 100 lawmakers leave their jobs.