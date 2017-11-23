11/23/2017: Would you rather deal with Santa traffic or online traffic?

It is now officially holiday shopping season. According to a recent survey, 91 percent of people who said they'd be shopping this holiday weekend are going to do at least some of it online. However, shopping online doesn't mean you can skip all the crowds, online traffic is proving to be an issue for popular retail websites. If you are one of those people that will still go to the mall this holiday season, chances are you will see a line of people waiting to take their picture with Santa Claus. Santa visits are a big draw and can translate into big sales for retailers. But if you're trying to see him at the Macy's in New York’s Herald Square, you'll have to make an appointment first. Also on today's show: How the "Peanut Butter Grandma" changed food regulations, including what's on your Thanksgiving table.