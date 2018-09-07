Hello? Is it sheets you're looking for?

Today’s jobs day, but this time we're more interested in wages: the Labor Department said pay is rising faster than it has since 2009. We'll look at what's (finally) driving that change and how long it can last. Then: Amid all the trade talk, let's not forget about one of Finland's biggest exports: heavy metal. The Scandinavian nation boasts more than 50 metal bands for every 100,000 citizens, more than any other country. We'll take a look at why. Plus: Why J.C. Penney is getting in the bedding business with Lionel Richie.