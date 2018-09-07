DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Hello? Is it sheets you're looking for?

Today’s jobs day, but this time we're more interested in wages: the Labor Department said pay is rising faster than it has since 2009. We'll look at what's (finally) driving that change and how long it can last. Then: Amid all the trade talk, let's not forget about one of Finland's biggest exports: heavy metal. The Scandinavian nation boasts more than 50 metal bands for every 100,000 citizens, more than any other country. We'll take a look at why. Plus: Why J.C. Penney is getting in the bedding business with Lionel Richie.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

I Sat By The Ocean
Queens Of The Stone Age
Listen and Buy Now
A Great Snake
The Lemon Twigs
Listen and Buy Now
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood
Destroyer
Listen and Buy Now
Father Sister Berzerker
Tobacco
Listen and Buy Now
Everything Now [Explicit]
Arcade Fire
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.