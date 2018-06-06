DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

We're using more Social Security than expected

(U.S. Edition) Our Social Security program will have to dip into its reserves to meet payouts — the first time since the early '80s — and the primary trust fund for Medicare is expected to be depleted three years earlier than projected. On today's show, we'll look at some of the factors driving this trend, including last year's tax cuts and changing demographics. Afterwards, we'll look at news that the former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix,  allegedly withdrew $8 million from the company amid the Facebook data scandal, and then we'll talk about a plan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that could raise rents for millions who get federal housing assistance. (06/06/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.