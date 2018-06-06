We're using more Social Security than expected

(U.S. Edition) Our Social Security program will have to dip into its reserves to meet payouts — the first time since the early '80s — and the primary trust fund for Medicare is expected to be depleted three years earlier than projected. On today's show, we'll look at some of the factors driving this trend, including last year's tax cuts and changing demographics. Afterwards, we'll look at news that the former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, allegedly withdrew $8 million from the company amid the Facebook data scandal, and then we'll talk about a plan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that could raise rents for millions who get federal housing assistance. (06/06/2018)