DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

Let's do the numbers. But which ones?

We've heard of a "soft Brexit" and a "hard Brexit," but what about a "BRINO: Brexit In Name Only"? We'll kick off today's show with everything you need to know about negotiations and the furor Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to manage on a tight deadline. Then, we'll look at the future of HBO after the Time Warner-AT&T merger — and why it might look a lot like Netflix. Plus: We love to do the numbers, but there are a lot of them. So what are the best figures to look at if you want to know how the economy is doing? You've always wondered, so we'll break it down.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.