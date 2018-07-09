Let's do the numbers. But which ones?

We've heard of a "soft Brexit" and a "hard Brexit," but what about a "BRINO: Brexit In Name Only"? We'll kick off today's show with everything you need to know about negotiations and the furor Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to manage on a tight deadline. Then, we'll look at the future of HBO after the Time Warner-AT&T merger — and why it might look a lot like Netflix. Plus: We love to do the numbers, but there are a lot of them. So what are the best figures to look at if you want to know how the economy is doing? You've always wondered, so we'll break it down.