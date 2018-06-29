DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

Global trade ... amirite?

We wrap the week with tariff woes from car and motorcycle makers and a report today that President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing the U.S. from the World Trade Organization. So how might an American withdrawal affect the WTO? Plus, they say as California goes, so goes the nation ... so will a new California law giving consumers more control of their personal data cause a ripple effect across the rest of the country? And a tweet-by-tweet look at the demise of the iconic yellow cab as New York City's on-demand ride of choice.  

