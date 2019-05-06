President Trump's tariff threat shakes markets

May 06, 2019

From the BBC World Service... Global stock markets have plunged following President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Can a trade deal between the U.S. and China still be struck? Then, we explain why a meeting in Finland to discuss protecting the Arctic has global significance. Plus, voters in South Africa head to the polls this week. With the jobless rate at 27%, we look at what the rainbow nation needs to do to solve its unemployment problem. Today's show is sponsored by the United States Postal Service, Kronos and the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.