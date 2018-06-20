Let's do the Zestimate

If you've been listening the past few weeks, you know the federal government is working on a list of companies to exclude from new, costly tariffs on steel and aluminum. During testimony today about that list, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross promised one senator that he’d personally consider a company residing in the senator's district. Ross called the place right after the hearing, and we did, too. Then: Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon have tapped surgeon and writer Atul Gawande to run their new health care company. We'll look at his qualifications and what it'll take to pull this thing off. Plus: A conversation with the CEO of Zillow, the housing data site that's started selling homes of its own.