03/06/2018: What a steel tariff would mean for construction

(U.S. Edition) As President Trump insists on tariffs for imported steel and aluminum, we turn our attention to the construction industry, which consumes 40 percent of the nation's steel. Experts say the tariffs would make domestic steel prices rise, and with construction companies' already tight margins, projects would likely stall and workers would lose jobs. Next, we check in on how companies are putting to use savings generated by the new tax plan. And in Chicago, parking ticket debt amounts to more than $1.5 billion, many times the amount of New York's and Los Angeles' combined. We interview reporters behind a ProPublica piece that examined why parking ticket debt is so high in Chicago, and who the system targets.