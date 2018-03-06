DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/06/2018: What a steel tariff would mean for construction

(U.S. Edition) As President Trump insists on tariffs for imported steel and aluminum, we turn our attention to the construction industry, which consumes 40 percent of the nation's steel. Experts say the tariffs would make domestic steel prices rise, and with construction companies' already tight margins, projects would likely stall and workers would lose jobs. Next, we check in on how companies are putting to use savings generated by the new tax plan. And in Chicago, parking ticket debt amounts to more than $1.5 billion, many times the amount of New York's and Los Angeles' combined. We interview reporters behind a ProPublica piece that examined why parking ticket debt is so high in Chicago, and who the system targets.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.