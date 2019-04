Why can't America build bullet trains?

April 04, 2019

After decades of challenges, construction is finally underway on the largest public works project in the U.S.: California’s high-speed rail. Today, we look at why bullet trains have been an elusive American goal for more than 50 years. But first, the latest on the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Boeing and its grounded planes. Plus, the story of an undercover police officer whose career has been shaped by his county’s drug problems.