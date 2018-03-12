DownloadDownload

03/12/2018: There aren't a lot of constants left in America right now

President Donald Trump has complained about unfair trade practices with China since before his campaign even began. But in the escalating war of words around trade, the White House has a new target: The European Union, one of America's most important trade partners. That's where we're starting today. Then, after a long IPO drought, a bunch of high-profile startups are going public. Plus: Unemployment is really low right now, near record lows in every demographic. But unemployment among black Americans is still much higher, nearly double that of white Americans. That's stayed consistent in good and bad economic conditions. Black Americans earn less on average than other workers, too, even when you control for education and training. But black women have been starting their own businesses at the highest rate of any demographic group. We'll do the numbers. 

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.