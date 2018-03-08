03/07/2018: Economic policy is hard

President Donald Trump announced less than a week ago, pretty much out of nowhere, that he was going to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Trump's fellow Republicans and others have pushed back, but the White House has been steadfast ... until today, that is, when press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders started walking it back. Thing is, these tariffs aren't really compatible with another key part of Trump's agenda: tax cuts. We'll start the show by looking at how tough policymaking can be, especially when there's economic inconsistency. Then, we'll check in with Lisa Goldenberg, president of the Delaware Steel Co., to get her reaction to the tariffs. Plus, we'll do the numbers from the latest Marketplace-Edison Research poll.