02/14/2018: The cost of uncertainty at the White House

We hate days like this, when there's been a shooting in a school or at a concert. There's no economic angle right after a tragedy like this. It's not our story, but we can't ignore it. So we're gonna acknowledge it, trust that you've had your fill of it elsewhere and turn to our news of the day. It came this morning with a much-anticipated but kind of underwhelming report on inflation. It's up a bit, but nowhere near as drastic as we'd all expected it to be. Nevertheless, it's one more data point for policymakers to consider as they figure out how to steer this economy. As it happens, we have one of those policymakers on the show today: Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed. Plus, the cost of uncertainty at the White House and Netflix's latest big moves.