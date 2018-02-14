DownloadDownload

Marketplace Marketplace

with Kai Ryssdal

02/14/2018: The cost of uncertainty at the White House

We hate days like this, when there's been a shooting in a school or at a concert. There's no economic angle right after a tragedy like this. It's not our story, but we can't ignore it. So we're gonna acknowledge it, trust that you've had your fill of it elsewhere and turn to our news of the day. It came this morning with a much-anticipated but kind of underwhelming report on inflation. It's up a bit, but nowhere near as drastic as we'd all expected it to be. Nevertheless, it's one more data point for policymakers to consider as they figure out how to steer this economy. As it happens, we have one of those policymakers on the show today: Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed. Plus, the cost of uncertainty at the White House and Netflix's latest big moves. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Music from this Show

Talk Is Cheap
Chet Faker
Listen and Buy Now
Find a New Woman
Surahn
Listen and Buy Now
Carefully
Little People
Listen and Buy Now
Respiration [feat. Common] [Explicit]
Black Star
Listen and Buy Now
Relief in Believing
Jon Ososki
Listen and Buy Now
Browse the Show
Kai Ryssdal
Kai%20headshot

About the Show

Marketplace® is your liaison between economics and life. Noted for timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business news across both audio and digital platforms, Marketplace programs are heard by more than 14 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country.