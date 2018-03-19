03/19/18: How the video game industry thinks about violence

There’s more scrutiny around violence and video games at this year’s Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. After the mass shooting at Parkland High School in Florida last month, President Donald Trump called the game industry to the White House and suggested that violence in video games could lead to real-world violence. However, research hasn’t found a link between the two. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with Kate Edwards, executive director of Take This, a mental health nonprofit, to find out how game developers are thinking about this in their work.